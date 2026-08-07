OFO has unveiled a strategy guiding its operations through fiscal year 2030

The roadmap centers on four goals, including national security and economic security

The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will explore AI, investigative intelligence capabilities and more

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations has issued a four-year roadmap that aims to guide the component’s efforts to safeguard U.S. travel, trade and agriculture and protect the country’s national and economic security.

As federal agencies pursue advanced data and intelligence capabilities to strengthen border and homeland security operations, government and industry leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10. The event will feature discussions on artificial intelligence, edge computing capabilities, departmentwide data and identity infrastructure, and other emerging tools shaping the future of homeland security missions. Secure your spot now to join the conversation.

In a statement published Thursday, Diane Sabatino, executive assistant commissioner of OFO, said the OFO Strategy 2026-2030 will guide the agency’s expansion of technology and innovation for the benefit of CBP, its law enforcement partners and the traveling and trading public.

“With increased funding, we have the opportunity to ensure our workforce has the tools and resources they need to enforce U.S. law and secure the flow of travel and cargo while mitigating threats before they reach U.S. borders,” Sabatino added.

The strategy’s release follows Congress’ passage of the Secure America Act, which guarantees multiyear funding for CBP and ICE operations through fiscal year 2029.

What Are the 4 Key Goals of the OFO Strategy?

CBP said Thursday the OFO Strategy 2026-2030 is built around four strategic goals designed to guide the agency’s mission over the next four years.

National security – Strengthens OFO’s ability to detect and stop threats before they reach U.S. borders by expanding intelligence-based targeting, planning, analytics and interagency partnerships.

– Strengthens OFO’s ability to detect and stop threats before they reach U.S. borders by expanding intelligence-based targeting, planning, analytics and interagency partnerships. Economic security – Updates OFO’s tools and procedures to keep pace with changing trade patterns while protecting lawful commerce and travel.

– Updates OFO’s tools and procedures to keep pace with changing trade patterns while protecting lawful commerce and travel. Integration – Connects OFO’s systems and processes into a single operating environment to improve efficiency and information-sharing across the agency.

– Connects OFO’s systems and processes into a single operating environment to improve efficiency and information-sharing across the agency. Workforce cultivation – Invests in recruiting, training and supporting OFO personnel to sustain a skilled, mission-ready workforce.

What Are OFO’s Strategic Objectives Under Each Goal?

Each of the four goals is supported by a set of specific objectives guiding implementation.

National Security

Intelligence posture – Builds mechanisms to gather and share information that supports risk-based enforcement decisions.

– Builds mechanisms to gather and share information that supports risk-based enforcement decisions. Innovation and automated solutions – Creates a centralized platform to give officers real-time access to operational data.

– Creates a centralized platform to give officers real-time access to operational data. Partnerships and international footprint – Deepens cooperation with foreign governments, agencies and industry to strengthen border security.

Economic Security

Transform enforcement and compliance – Modernizes legal and regulatory tools to enforce trade laws and hold violators accountable.

– Modernizes legal and regulatory tools to enforce trade laws and hold violators accountable. Standardize operations – Establishes consistent procedures to keep pace with supply chain threats and evolving smuggling tactics.

– Establishes consistent procedures to keep pace with supply chain threats and evolving smuggling tactics. Trade and agriculture – Expands training on emerging trade and agricultural risks to improve enforcement outcomes.

Integration

Integrated systems framework – Develops a technical architecture to connect OFO’s systems and support interoperability.

– Develops a technical architecture to connect OFO’s systems and support interoperability. Resource optimization – Managing resources through evidence-building activities to inform decision-making.

– Managing resources through evidence-building activities to inform decision-making. Policy management – Standardizes policy development so employees have consistent, up-to-date guidance.

– Standardizes policy development so employees have consistent, up-to-date guidance. Communications – Improves internal and external messaging to build trust and transparency around OFO’s mission.

Workforce Cultivation

Recruitment and hiring lifecycle – Strengthens hiring practices to maintain a steady pipeline of qualified employees.

– Strengthens hiring practices to maintain a steady pipeline of qualified employees. Professional growth – Expands training and career development to prepare the workforce for emerging threats.

– Expands training and career development to prepare the workforce for emerging threats. Care and engagement – Enhances support systems to protect employee well-being, morale and safety.

– Enhances support systems to protect employee well-being, morale and safety. Culture of empowerment – Fosters a workplace culture built on trust, accountability and innovative problem-solving.

What Is OFO Within CBP?

OFO is CBP’s largest component and its primary law enforcement arm at U.S. ports of entry, overseeing the enforcement of customs, immigration and agriculture laws.

The office operates across 19 field offices, 328 ports of entry and 113 international locations in 48 countries. In fiscal year 2025, OFO processed approximately 380 million travelers and $3.6 trillion in import cargo, while seizing more than 504,000 pounds of illicit drugs and intercepting 1.7 million prohibited plant and animal products.