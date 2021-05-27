Unanet

Censeo Report: Executive Order on Minimum Wage Increase Could Impact Over 30K Contracts

Jane Edwards May 27, 2021 News, Technology

Censeo Report: Executive Order on Minimum Wage Increase Could Impact Over 30K Contracts
White House

An analysis from Censeo Consulting Group says an increase in the minimum wage for federal contract workers as directed by an executive order will have a minor impact on government contract spending but will likely result in agencies reviewing and modifying 30,520 contracts.

“We project that analyzing and modifying these contracts will add 450,000 additional hours to the workload of contracting offices, which is the equivalent of over 240 additional full-time roles,” the Censeo report states.

In late April, President Biden signed an executive order that will require government contractors to raise the minimum wage of employees working on federal contracts from $10.95 to $15 per hour by 2022.

The departments of Defense (DOD), Veterans Affairs (VA), Agriculture (USDA) and State are among the agencies that will be the most impacted by the executive order.

The report estimates the new policy’s impact on federal spending to be between $1 billion and $2 billion and recommends that agencies take several measures to prepare for the EO, including segmenting contract portfolio by delivery location and spend category to determine contracts most likely to be impacted, developing a policy and process for addressing such contracts and analyzing vendor price structures to identify contracts that will need modifications.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

DHS

DHS Taps 25 Small Businesses for 29 Homeland Security Research Projects; Kathryn Coulter Mitchell Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate has selected 25 U.S. small businesses to develop homeland security technologies with $4.2 million of total funding. DHS said Wednesday it awarded a total of 29 contracts to the winners, under phase one of the department's Small Business Innovation Research program.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved