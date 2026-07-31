The instruction establishes a cross functional board focused on IT category management

The DOW ESI Working Group has four areas of focus

The 2026 Navy Summit will explore AI, enterprise network modernization and more

Kirsten Davies, chief information officer at the Department of War and a 2026 Wash100 awardee, has issued a memorandum outlining policy, responsibilities and procedures for IT category management, or ITCM, across the department.

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The DOW instruction, effective Wednesday, establishes the IT Category Management Cross Functional Board and the DOW Enterprise Software Initiative Working Group to guide category management of digital modernization efforts and IT investments. The instruction cancels a July 2000 DOW CIO memorandum on acquiring commercially available software.

The instruction applies to all IT assets, including hardware, software, licenses and associated components, across national security systems and defense business systems. It directs DOW components to fully leverage the buying power of the U.S. government and implement a coordinated departmentwide procurement strategy that reduces duplication and increases efficiency.

What Are the Responsibilities of DOW Officials Under the New Instruction?

The DOW CIO serves as the principal staff assistant to the secretary of war on matters pertaining to the information enterprise that supports ITCM processes, and develops and establishes policy , oversees strategic planning and fiscal evaluation, and designates the chair of the ITCM Cross Functional Board.

serves as the to the secretary of war on matters pertaining to the information enterprise that supports ITCM processes, and , oversees and fiscal evaluation, and designates the of the ITCM Cross Functional Board. The director of the Defense Information Systems Agency serves as the DOW joint enterprise licensing agreement lead , negotiating best value and common pricing on behalf of the department.

serves as the DOW , negotiating and on behalf of the department. The under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment oversees the category management process , while the under secretary of war for research and engineering provides research and technical advice on ITCM initiatives.

oversees the , while the provides and on ITCM initiatives. The under secretary of war for intelligence and security identifies required security measures for IT devices in classified spaces.

identifies required for IT devices in classified spaces. DOW component heads must ensure their chief information officers, program managers and functional service managers use ITCM common IT products and services to the maximum extent practical.

must ensure their chief information officers, program managers and functional service managers use to the maximum extent practical. The secretary of the Navy co-chairs the DOW ESI Working Group and oversees the activities of software product managers.

What Are the DOW ESI Working Group Areas of Focus?

The DOW ESI Working Group will concentrate on four key areas under the instruction:

Optimizing price and performance for IT assets through demand management processes, including uniform refresh cycles and aggregate buying events

for IT assets through demand management processes, including and Reducing unaligned spending and increasing the use of best-in-class solutions for common goods and services

and increasing the use of for common goods and services Addressing restrictive software licensing practices affecting cloud computing efforts

affecting efforts Standardizing and consolidating laptop and desktop configurations across the department

What Other Cybersecurity & IT Initiatives Has DOW CIO Recently Led?

The ITCM instruction fits into a broader wave of technology-focused actions coming out of the DOW Office of the CIO. Davies recently issued a directive-type memorandum outlining the minimum baseline requirements for an organization to be certified and authorized as a DOW cybersecurity service provider. She also announced that the department published a request for information on its review of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program with plans to host listening sessions across the U.S. to gather feedback from defense contractors, including small businesses and cybersecurity operators.

In a related effort, Davies issued a memo directing the migration of combatant command common-use IT services to the Defense Information Systems Agency, the department’s designated single service provider.