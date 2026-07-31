The Department of Energy has selected Andrew McClure as director of the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response

McClure takes over for Emily Burdick, CESER’s principal deputy director who served as acting director in June

McClure served in the USMC and has over 10 years experience in venture capitalist businesses focused on cybersecurity

The Department of Energy announced Wednesday that it has named Andrew McClure, former managing director of cybersecurity venture firm Forgepoint Capital, as director of the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response.

In his new post, McClure will oversee work to bolster critical infrastructure and preparedness and response capabilities, while building stronger ties among federal, state, local and private sector partners involved in defending cyber and physical energy systems in the U.S.

What Is McClure’s Professional Experience?

McClure spent more than 10 years as a venture capitalist backing technology firms tied to national security and economic competitiveness. He was at Forgepoint Capital for nine years, focusing on cybersecurity and infrastructure software investments. He has logged more than three decades of combined board service and helped incubate multiple companies at Forgepoint, while also serving as a founding investor in Surefire Cyber, Converge Insurance and CyberCube.

Prior to his private-sector career, McClure served as a U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer, directing teams focused on signals intelligence and cyber operations across Afghanistan, the Middle East, East Africa and Australia. He continues to serve in the Marine Corps Reserve.

What Brought About the Organizational Changes at CESER?

McClure’s appointment comes two months after Alex Fitzsimmons left the role of CESER director to become acting energy under secretary, and eventually associate deputy secretary of energy and senior advisor to the secretary.

McClure will continue working with Emily Burdick, CESER’s principal deputy director who stepped in as acting director in June. Together, they will carry out the office’s mission to fortify the security and resilience of the nation’s energy sector.