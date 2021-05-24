Jefferson Consulting Group Announces Janet Clement as New CEO

Janet Clement CEO of Jefferson Consulting Group

Jefferson Consulting Group announced on Monday that Janet H. Clement will succeed Julia T. Susman as chief executive officer. Susman will retire on June 1st after the company is sold. During Susman’s 32 years as CEO, she expanded Jefferson to include Jefferson Solutions and Jefferson Business Consulting .

Susman remarked that, “Janet is the right leader at the right time to ensure Jefferson’s continued growth and success, she is a collaborative, dynamic leader with three decades of experience directing growth, change and improvement, and large-scale transformation with a focus on customer solutions. We are delighted to welcome her to Jefferson.”

Clement began her government career as a U.S. Air Force contracting officer. She was also the COO of GKD and worked with defense, homeland, and civilian agencies, providing mission and mission support solutions. Clement also led agency strategic planning, human capital planning and organization development at the U.S. Mint .

In her work with various government agencies, Clement has supported shared services, human capital, program management, category management, change and organization management, strategy, Software development, and information technology infrastructure.

"I am honored to succeed Ms. Susman, who built a company with a strong reputation for integrity, innovation, and thought leadership. I am also extremely impressed with the consulting team's results-focused expertise, experience, and relentless commitment to excellence. It’s an exciting time to be joining this close-knit, results-driven firm,” added Clement.

About Jefferson

Since 1996, Jefferson Solutions has helped Federal Agencies improve Acquisition and Grants Management, Organizational Assessments, Human Capital, and Program Management. Jefferson has supported more than 60 federal agencies in the US and more than 40 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Jefferson Business Consulting is a mature boutique consulting firm that provides the full spectrum of business development strategy and implementation consulting to small, medium, and large private sector organizations seeking to enter, sustain or grow federal business.