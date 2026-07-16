The Defense Innovation Unit is calling on interested companies to develop a low-Earth orbit prototype for the Space Power Beaming initiative of the U.S. Joint Force

The solicitation is prioritizing the demonstration of a space-to-space and space-to-terrestrial power beaming technology

Companies have until July 22 to respond to the solicitation

The Defense Innovation Unit has opened a solicitation calling on commercial companies to develop a technology that can transmit electrical power wirelessly to satellites and to receivers on the ground.

The solicitation was issued on behalf of the Joint Force to advance its Space Power Beaming initiative, which is expected to produce a low-Earth orbit prototype in the near-term and a “multi-orbit utility” in the long-term.

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What Is Space Power Beaming?

Space power beaming is an emerging approach to delivering electricity using a focused beam of electromagnetic energy to carry power across long distances instead of relying on cables or onboard batteries. Rather than being limited by the size, weight, and power constraints that typically cap what a satellite or remote outpost can generate on its own, a system built around this concept could receive energy on demand from an external transmitter, whether that source sits in orbit or on the ground.

The DIU envisions power beaming as a way to extend the duty cycle of on-orbit systems while cutting the logistics burden of extending power infrastructure into contested or remote environments.

What Lines of Effort Should Applicants Address in the Solicitation?

The DIU has structured the demonstration around four lines of effort, and companies may submit a prototype addressing one, several, or all of them. The two priority lines of effort are space-to-space and space-to-terrestrial power beaming. The third line of effort is focused on power beaming receivers to convert the electricity being transmitted, while the fourth line of effort is centered on next-generation power beaming components, which involves methods to make transmitting and receiving hardware cost-effective.

Responses to the solicitation should be submitted by July 22, 2026.