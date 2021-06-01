Accenture Federal Services to Acquire Novetta; John Goodman, Tiffanny Gates Quoted

John Goodman, chief executive for Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) announced on Tuesday that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire Novetta to expand its capabilities and push the limits in advanced artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud capabilities and other emerging technologies vital to the federal landscape in order to help government agencies find solutions and complete their mission goals.

“Novetta will bring expanded capabilities, broad client relationships, and unique assets that complement our work in the national security sector and add greater scale to our digital capabilities,” said John Goodman, chief executive for Accenture Federal Services and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

“I am extremely excited about joining Accenture Federal Services,” said Novetta President and CEO, Tiffanny Gates, who is a fellow 2021 Wash100 Award winner. “Because of our deep commitment to our staff and customers, it was critical to find the right fit, and AFS is an ideal home.

Novetta’s 1,300 employees, including software developers, data scientists, and specialists in AI, machine learning, cyber, cloud and information exploitation, will join Accenture Federal Services to deliver the next generation of programs to change and drive innovation and agility for the federal government as it works to push digital transformation.

“They will provide new growth opportunities for our people, enable expanded capabilities for our customers, and allow us to accelerate our growth trajectory,” said Gates. “I couldn’t be more proud of the outcome and I look forward to our future together.”