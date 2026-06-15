The Navy has launched a nationwide search for commercial technology experts to help tackle national security challenges

Selected candidates can join the Navy Reserve while continuing their careers in the private sector

Desired expertise includes AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, robotics and cloud architecture

The Department of the Navy has announced a national talent search to recruit top commercial technology professionals into the Navy Reserve’s Navy Innovation Unit.

The Navy’s efforts to attract commercial technology expertise underscore the growing role of innovation in future maritime operations. Explore the priorities shaping the service’s modernization strategy at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Register now.

What Is the Purpose of the Initiative?

The program aims to accelerate the adoption of commercial technologies to meet evolving fleet requirements, the Navy said Friday. It targets technical leaders, architects and builders with startup experience or a demonstrated ability to deliver scalable, high-impact products.

The initiative offers selected professionals a direct commission in the Navy Reserve, enabling them to work on national security challenges without leaving the private sector. Applicants must have experience collaborating in dynamic, geographically dispersed teams and a record of technical achievement.

What Skills Are Required?

Candidates must demonstrate success in agile, distributed team environments and show practical contributions to open-source projects, patent applications or academic research. The Navy is prioritizing expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud architecture, quantum technology, data science, cybersecurity, autonomous systems, robotics, software engineering, network engineering, DevOps and advanced communications.

The initiative aligns with broader Navy modernization efforts to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies. In recent years, Navy leaders have identified AI, autonomy, quantum technologies and cybersecurity as priority investment areas. The service has also pursued innovation initiatives such as a software hackathon to accelerate technology development and collaboration. Organizational reforms, including the recent realignment of information warfare leadership, have sought to strengthen cyber, AI and command-and-control capabilities.