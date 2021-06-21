Ram Iyer: FDA Internally Pursues Data Modernization

Ram Iyer Chief Data Officer FDA

Ram Iyer, chief data officer at the Food and Drug Administration, said the agency is starting its own data modernization projects to cater to stakeholders.

The agency seeks to expand its workforce for new talent in agile software delivery, artificial intelligence, data presentation and other data-related applications, Nextgov reported Thursday.

FDA seeks to automate its data ingestion process as part of key efforts, which will run in alignment with new best practices the agency is adopting for its data.

Iyer and other federal executives spoke about data modernization efforts at AFCEA Bethesda's webinar last Wednesday. Agencies are working to improve their data use approaches in alignment with the Federal Data Strategy 2021 Action Plan and supporting policies.