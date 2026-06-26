DOW has launched Agent Network under its AI Acceleration Strategy

The capability uses AI-enabled tools to speed up the conversion of intelligence into operational options for commanders

The Potomac Officers Club’s DOW summits will explore AI, autonomy and defense modernization

The Department of War has unveiled “Agent Network,” a new Pace-Setting Project designed to accelerate artificial intelligence-enabled battle management and targeting by compressing the time between intelligence discovery and commander decision-making.

As the Pentagon advances AI-driven operational capabilities, the Potomac Officers Club’s DOW summits this summer will bring together defense and industry leaders to examine how similar technologies are reshaping mission execution across domains. Register now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to join military and industry leaders as they discuss AI and machine learning, commercial space relay and optical networks. You can also sign up for the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 to hear discussions about autonomy, digital engineering and network modernization efforts.

What Is Agent Network?

DOW said Thursday Agent Network is an AI-enabled system developed under the department’s Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy and designated as the second Pace-Setting Project, or PSP 2.

It uses AI agents to continuously scan defense intelligence and operational systems and translate findings into structured decision options for commanders within seconds. The system is designed to reduce the time required to move from intelligence identification to operational response while maintaining human decision authority over targeting decisions.

Agent Network will undergo rigorous testing, operational evaluation and oversight to ensure mission performance and compliance with U.S. legal and ethical obligations, while delivering combat-credible AI capabilities on accelerated timelines that emphasize accountability, precision and reduced collateral risk.

What Did CDAO Cameron Stanley Say About Agent Network?

Cameron Stanley, chief digital and AI officer at DOW, said Agent Network delivers on the department’s commitment to deploy AI capabilities with accountability and speed.

“By pairing established defense technology leaders with innovative new entrants, we are building an interoperable network of AI agents that gives commanders faster access to better information while keeping human judgment at the center of every targeting decision. This is warfighting AI at operational scale,” added Stanley, a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

What Is PSP 2?

PSP 2 is a component of DOW’s AI Acceleration Strategy. It combines established frontier AI companies with emerging technology providers to accelerate the delivery of operational AI capabilities. PSP 2 builds on command and control innovation efforts and supports AI orchestration across defense systems.

The launch of Agent Network came just weeks after CDAO selected 25 companies to participate in Crucible 2 under the Swarm Forge initiative, the first PSP under the department’s AI Acceleration Strategy.