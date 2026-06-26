Air Force Under Secretary Matthew Lohmeier recently visited Alaska, touring Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base

Lohmeier made the visit to explore arctic military facility construction and modernization opportunities in the state

Lohmeier described Alaska as “the crossroads of the Arctic and the Pacific” and emphasized its strategic value to national security

Under Secretary of the Air Force and 2026 Wash100 Award winner Matthew Lohmeier underscored the strategic value of Alaska during a recent visit to the state, when he toured Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base from June 22 through 24.

According to a news report published Thursday on the JBER website, Lohmeier, who was confirmed to his position in July last year, described Alaska as “the crossroads of the Arctic and the Pacific,” providing the U.S. military “with unmatched reach and unparalleled domain awareness.”

Why Did Lohmeier Visit Alaska?

Lohmeier made the visit to explore arctic military facility construction and modernization opportunities. Over the next five years, the state is expected to receive up to $8 billion in investments from the Air Force, according to Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, who serves as commander of JBER.

“We will be working very hard to recapitalize infrastructure here on the airfield to ensure that our mission facilities are ready to deter and defeat in the Pacific and in homeland defense,” Mabbutt said.

What Military Infrastructure Projects Are Ongoing in Alaska?

One major ongoing construction project at JBER is the expansion of its runways to increase mission operational capacity and allow for the accommodation of any kind of airframe. A contract was issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2022 for the effort, with completion originally expected by 2025. That target has since been moved to September this year. The contract’s value has also moved, from the original $309 million up to $404 million.

Mabbutt noted, however, that military readiness in Alaska go hand in hand with community and commercial opportunities.

“By aligning our infrastructure goals with local economic plans, we ensure that every dollar spent on enhancing our combat capability also creates opportunities for Alaska-based businesses and strengthens the resilience of the entire region,” Mabbutt said during the Alaska Industry Summit, where Lohmeier delivered the welcoming and closing remarks, and met with government leaders, industry representatives and community partners.

A noteworthy effort that can benefit both industry and the military is a plan by the Department of the Air Force to develop and operate advanced artificial intelligence data centers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base and Clear Space Force Station. The effort seeks to lease out about 4,700 acres of land available at the three facilities for one or more AI data centers to be built and managed by selected partners.

The Air Force issued a request for lease proposals for the initiative this April.

Commenting on the project, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations Robert Moriarty said, “By making this land available, we are supporting the growing demands of the AI industry while generating value that directly supports our missions and the readiness of our Airmen and Guardians.”