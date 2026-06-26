A new Department of War website called the Investment Intelligence Center was unveiled to detail the agency’s investments since 2015

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy led the development of the site

Mike Cadenazzi, assistant secretary of war for industrial base policy, said releasing the data “sends a clear demand signal to the industry”

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy has launched a new website displaying the agency’s investments under the Defense Production Act and the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program since 2015, the Department of War announced Thursday.

The Investment Intelligence Center website provides information on 325 investments worth $6.7 billion within the U.S., as well as in Canada, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

“A resilient defense industrial base requires transparent partnerships between the government and the private sector,” said Mike Cadenazzi, assistant secretary of war for industrial base policy. “By openly mapping our DPA and IBAS investments, we are sending a clear demand signal to industry and private capital markets about our most critical national security priorities,” he added.

What Are the Features of the Website?

The Investment Intelligence Center homepage presents a map of investment locations across the U.S., with interactive summaries of the latest projects categorized by industry. Users can also search by focus areas, including kinetic capabilities, unmanned systems for air, space, land and sea, critical chemicals, manufacturing, energy storage, and microelectronics. A different view provides a Mekko visualization of the projects and their share in the total industrial base expenditure.

What Are the Offices Supporting the Investment Intelligence Center?

The IBP is composed of three major units: Global Investment and Economic Security, Industrial Base Resilience, and Industrial Base Growth. GIES evaluates foreign investments to eliminate adversarial ventures. IBR collaborates with industry in conducting research to pinpoint supply chain vulnerabilities and employing major and sub-tier supplier to address those gaps. The Office of Industrial Base Growth encompasses DOW-wide efforts to involve more vendors in the defense market.