Val Lyons Joins Octo’s Board of Directors; CEO Mehul Sanghani Quoted

Octo Consulting Adds Val Lyons to Board of Directors

Octo announced on Tuesday that Val Lyons has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Lyons is an experienced business leader and held executive leadership roles in many successful consulting, technology and outsourcing firms .

In her leadership roles, Lyons developed innovative sales and marketing strategies and provided the leadership in establishing organizations that achieved new growth, entered new markets, and significantly improved performance in existing ones.

“As a unique, market-shaping organization that is unmatched in terms of its collective ability to be a pure-play modernization and technology solutions provider to the federal government and its wide-ranging missions, strong executive leadership and growth expertise are crucial to our continued success,” commented Octo CEO Mehul Sanghani .

“Val’s active leadership will be an essential tool in the development and promotion of a culture of innovation and problem solving here at Octo. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”

Lyons has experience leading both multi-billion-dollar organizations and small startups. She has held leadership positions at highly successful companies such as CACI International , EDS, Identix Biometrics, Cap Gemini Global Consulting and the beginning of Ernst and Young Federal Practice.

Along with leading execution strategies that enabled logarithmic growth in several previous green field sectors, Lyons has hands-on experience and demonstrated business results in the areas of technology, cybersecurity, digital transformation, business transformation and change management. As well as experience providing services, software development and fielding of products including biometrics and specialized products for the federal government.

Through her many years of business leadership, Lyons has developed insight into the challenges and opportunities associated with growth. She believes that leadership at all organizational levels must be based on a set of clearly articulated and practiced core values for a business to flourish.

Lyons believes her broad and unique business experiences make her ideally suited to serve on Octo’s board and her perspective will be valuable in an environment of acquisitions, mergers, and integration of organizations.