Amentum Receives $90M Research and Development Contract to Support Maritime Electronic Warfare, Above-Water Sensors; Jill Bruning Quoted

Jill Bruning

Amentum announced on Wednesday that the company has secured a potential five-year, $90 million contract to support the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Above Water Sensors and the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) with systems engineering services.

“Amentum has been a long-term strategic partner to the U.S. Navy, and we’re pleased to have this opportunity to provide research and development support to help meet its sensor integration and electronic warfare requirements,” said Jill Bruning, president of Amentum’s Intelligence, Systems Engineering, Security, Services and Solutions (IS4) strategic business unit.

Under the contract, the company will leverage its recently established Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) laboratory and digital engineering toolsets to conduct research, development, test and evaluation of emerging technologies to improve the functionality of existing and future above-water sensor systems.

Amentum’s logistics and systems engineering capabilities will also work to achieve the performance objectives needed by product managers to carry out their missions across the globe.

“We are a market leader in systems engineering, known for providing engineering at the cutting edge. We look forward to bringing our innovative approaches to PEO IWS 2.0 and expand our support at NSWC Crane,” Bruning added.

Amentum received the contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.