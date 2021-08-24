Unanet

CISA Releases Cybersecurity Guidance Against Ransomware

Nichols Martin August 24, 2021 Cybersecurity, News

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released a set of procedures organizations can follow when facing ransomware, a form of malware that blocks user access to a system until money is paid.

CISA said it advises against paying money to ransomware and recommends organizations instead follow security measures listed in the publication.

Organizations must secure network operations and prevent further loss of data by isolating affected systems. Further steps include triaging the affected systems and engaging stakeholders.

To keep systems secure against ransomware, CISA advises limiting stored data and implementing best practices for both cyber and physical security.

The U.S. government also launched a new centralized website designed to provide information and guidance on ransomware threats. The CISA publication featured the StopRansomware.gov website as an additional reference.

