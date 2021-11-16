Candy Curtin Named Chief Human Resources Officer for Akima; CEO Bill Monet Quoted

Akima , a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government, announced on Tuesday that Candy Curtin , formerly of IDEMIA, has been named as the company’s new chief human resources officer (CHRO).

“Akima is a strong company with the organizational agility to provide talent for a wide range of customers in the federal market,” said Curtin. “I am thrilled to be joining the company at a time of significant growth and as Akima addresses historic shifts in the market.”

In her new role with Akima, Curtin will lead all aspects of the company’s human resources function, including the company’s employment and talent development programs. Curtin will be reporting directly to Akima President and CEO Bill Monet , who is also a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

Monet described Candy Curtin as a highly-skilled employee relations leader with a strong foundation in managing HR programs for large and diverse employee populations.

“We are pleased that she is joining our leadership team as we develop transformational programs to support a consistent and rewarding employee experience across our portfolio of companies,” said Monet.

Prior to joining Akima, Curtin served as the senior human resources executive for Serco North America and IDEMIA. She found great success redesigning benefits and change management programs, recruitment and corporate culture initiatives during her tenure for those organizations.