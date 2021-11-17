CISA Moves to Standardize Federal Cybersecurity Responses With New Playbooks; Matt Hartman Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a document outlining procedures on how civilian agencies should respond to information system incidents and vulnerabilities.

CISA said Tuesday it incorporated the private sector’s best practices into the Federal Government Cybersecurity Incident and Vulnerability Response Playbooks.

“This important step, set in motion by President Biden’s Cyber Executive Order, will enable more comprehensive analysis and mitigation of vulnerabilities and incidents across the civilian enterprise. We encourage our public and private sector partners to review the playbooks to take stock of their own vulnerability and incident response practices,” said Matt Hartman, deputy executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA.

The publication builds the Department of Homeland Security’s binding operational directive mandating agencies to undertake remediation measures for known exploited vulnerabilities.