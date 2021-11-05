VA Unveils Cybersecurity Strategy; Secretary Denis McDonough Quoted

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has released a strategy to protect veterans’ personal data and other critical information from cyberthreats.

VA said Thursday that its cybersecurity strategy has five goals and these are securing and protecting VA and veteran information; protecting information systems and assets; leveraging innovation to strengthen cybersecurity; enhancing cybersecurity through partnerships and information sharing and empowering the department’s mission through cybersecurity risk management.

“As we continue to rapidly advance technology across VA, this strategy provides an agile framework to address the challenges of today and adapt to the technologies and threats of tomorrow,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

Each strategic goal comes with supporting objectives. For the first goal, VA will work to identify and tag sensitive data, protect data in transit and at rest and prevent data loss.

The department’s strategy is aligned with its FY 2018 – 2024 Strategic Plan and takes into account current and new executive orders, federal cyber requirements, technological innovations and events worldwide.

“This comprehensive approach practices accountability and transparency, while remaining hypervigilant of cyber threats — charting a course for success at the individual and enterprise levels,” added McDonough.