The Army has moved its Enterprise Cloud Management Agency under ARCYBER

The renamed Enterprise Cloud Management Activity will stay at current locations

ECMA is advancing a Zero Trust Architecture to secure cARMY workloads

The U.S. Army has placed its enterprise cloud management organization under Army Cyber Command as part of an organizational realignment aimed at bringing cloud operations and cybersecurity under a unified structure.

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll , a Wash100 awardee, signed General Order 2026-25, transferring the Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, or ECMA, from the Department of the Army’s chief information officer’s headquarters to U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon, Georgia and renaming it the Enterprise Cloud Management Activity, the service said Tuesday.

What Does the Reorganization Change?

The transition moves ECMA personnel and resources to ARCYBER while allowing employees to remain at their current duty locations. The arrangement is intended to maintain operational continuity as the Army adjusts its organizational structure.

The newly designated Enterprise Cloud Management Activity will remain the Army’s enterprise service provider for managed services, platforms and cloud capabilities. It will continue to support business and tactical systems, including the General Fund Enterprise Business System and Net Warrior.

ECMA also operates cARMY, the Army’s enterprise cloud ecosystem spanning Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

How Is Cloud Security Being Addressed?

The reorganization gives ARCYBER oversight of cloud infrastructure alongside its broader cybersecurity responsibilities. ECMA is advancing a zero trust architecture approach that incorporates continuous performance monitoring and cyber observability across workloads and network devices.

The Army is focused on expanding supported landing zones for tactical deployments, optimizing the Army’s cloud footprint to manage costs and developing near-real-time financial management capabilities.