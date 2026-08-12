Companies need no prior federal contract to request range time

A Camp Grayling event will replicate contested electronic warfare conditions

The Morocco range operates under the Africa Multidomain Training and Experimentation Center

The U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, or ATEC, has opened four domestic test ranges and one in Morocco to private companies, with a new portal handling scheduling requests, the service announced Friday.

ATEC is working with the Mississippi and Michigan National Guard and U.S. Africa Command on the effort.

The designated sites offer environments suited to testing drones, counter-drone technologies, long-range fires and low-cost interceptors.

How Does the Army Test Range Portal Work?

Interested companies may submit requests through a portal at testrange.army.mil. Each applicant is assigned a concierge who guides the company through the scheduling process.

A prior government contract is not required.

“A company with a good idea shouldn’t need a team of lawyers and a program of record just to prove their equipment works,” said Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient. “So we fixed that.”

Requests do not guarantee a specific site or date. The Army said capacity limits apply and its concierge team will work with applicants to find workable locations and windows.

Which Army Test Ranges Are Open to Private Industry?

The domestic sites are Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, West Cibola Range in Arizona, Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center in Mississippi and Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center in Michigan. West Cibola is a newly opened component of Yuma Proving Ground.

Overseas, companies can access the Multidomain Training Area range complex in Morocco. The MDTA falls under the Africa Multidomain Training and Experimentation Center and supports operations in the full electromagnetic spectrum and in contested conditions.

Gen. Dagvin Anderson, AFRICOM commander, said the Morocco arrangement provides the defense industrial base with an international venue to work on long-range fires and emerging technologies. He said the partnership will also advance the capabilities of the U.S. and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

What Will the Camp Grayling Electronic Warfare Event Test?

The Army will host an electromagnetic unreliability test event for industry at Camp Grayling in September to reproduce the contested electronic warfare conditions on the battlefield in Ukraine and enable companies to harden drone and counter-drone systems against them. The service plans to conduct the event quarterly.