DOW has rolled out a new digital hub for Golden Dome industry outreach

The hub connects innovators directly with program decision-makers

The 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 will explore AI, autonomous systems and more

The Department of War has launched the Golden Dome for America Hub, a digital platform designed to connect commercial technology companies, venture capital firms, research institutions and traditional defense contractors directly with the Golden Dome for America program office to accelerate the development of the next-generation homeland missile defense shield.

As the Pentagon advances Golden Dome for America and other modernization priorities across the department, government and industry leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 — the organization’s final DOW summit of 2026 — to discuss AI, autonomous systems, network modernization and other priorities shaping the future maritime force. Register now to join the conversation.

The department said Tuesday the hub, unveiled during the annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium, is live and accessible at hub.goldendome.mil .

What Are the Functions of the Hub?

The hub is designed to serve as a single entry point linking authorized program managers with commercial providers, venture capitalists and academic researchers. It is intended to remove legacy organizational barriers that have historically separated traditional defense contractors from commercial technology firms, startups and research laboratories.

The platform also supports supply chain and industrial base efforts. Working alongside the hub, qualified suppliers can connect with capital tools to help address sub-tier supply chain vulnerabilities and reduce dependence on a limited number of vendors.

What Are the Key Capabilities of the Hub?

The hub allows both traditional and nontraditional innovators to register, upload concepts and submit designs directly to program decision-makers without going through lengthy administrative review.

The hub provides real-time, unclassified visibility into current Golden Dome capability gaps, allowing companies to align their investment and research and development activities with active mission needs.

What Did Gen. Michael Guetlein Say About the Hub?

Gen. Michael Guetlein , director of Golden Dome for America and a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the department is working to build a defense shield that can adapt faster than emerging threats.

“To defeat a new generation of sophisticated, maneuvering aerial threats, we must build a defensive shield that adapts faster than the adversary,” he said. “We are doing this by cutting bureaucratic red-tape, harnessing innovation through partnerships, and leveraging the true power of the Arsenal of Freedom. We are dismantling the historical walls separating commercial innovation from national defense and short-circuiting the ‘Valley of Death’ that so often stalls the deployment of critical technologies.”

Guetlein also addressed the program’s fiscal accountability and its goal of building a resilient industrial base.

“Our mission is to establish an unassailable, highly resilient industrial base built on transparency and collaborative problem-solving,” the general stated. “By bringing private capital, commercial agility, and national defense objectives into a single, accessible environment, the Hub ensures that our defensive network remains affordable, scalable, and secure against the very real threats of today and tomorrow.”

What Is Golden Dome for America?

Golden Dome for America is a layered defense architecture intended to protect the U.S. against hypersonic, ballistic and cruise missiles and other advanced aerial threats. The initiative is built around a persistent space-based sensing layer for global tracking, multiple interceptor capabilities and an integrated command-and-control system.