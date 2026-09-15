The CIO would also serve as CISA’s chief technology and chief information security officer

The role calls for the responsible use of artificial intelligence in IT delivery

The CIO would oversee IT investments and acquisitions under FITARA and related rules

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is looking to fill its chief information officer role, a position within the agency’s Office of the Chief Information Officer that carries Senior Cybersecurity Executive status under the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity Service, according to a post published in USAJOBS.

The role comes as DHS continues to prioritize AI, cyber defense and technology capabilities. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 will bring DHS leaders and industry together to discuss the department’s strategic priorities. Register today to hear from agency decision-makers through keynotes, panels and Q&A sessions.

What Would the CIO Role Involve?

The CIO would run CISA’s internal technology operations, fielding the products and services that keep the agency’s cybersecurity, infrastructure security and emergency communications missions running. The CIO will hold both technology strategy and IT security oversight as the agency’s chief technology officer and chief information security officer. The selected official will also serve as CISA’s point of contact with the DHS CIO’s office on broader technology matters.

The job calls for pushing CISA’s IT delivery toward a more modern, product-based approach, including responsible use of artificial intelligence and assembling teams that mix product managers, engineers, designers, cybersecurity staff and acquisition professionals to get that work done. The CIO also advises CISA’s deputy director directly, working to keep technology plans in step with the agency’s broader goals.

On the operations side, the role carries responsibility for reviewing IT investments and acquisitions in line with FITARA and related federal rules, along with running the day-to-day technology operations that keep CISA’s offices connected nationwide.

What Are the Qualifications?

DHS is looking for someone with a long track record in cybersecurity, generally 15 years or more, with at least five of those years spent leading teams, since the role sits on the Cybersecurity Service’s Executive Track. Basic eligibility follows the standard federal bar: U.S. citizenship or national status, a minimum age of 18, Selective Service registration for male applicants and the ability to obtain and hold a Top Secret/SCI clearance. Whoever is hired will need to clear a background investigation and drug test first, and could spend up to three years on probationary status once on the job.

Final salary and career level will depend on the candidate’s background and the agency’s needs at the time of hire, DHS said.