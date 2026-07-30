GDEB and HII’s NSS division have secured DOW contracts for submarine construction

Awards cover five Columbia-class and nine Virginia-class submarines

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The Department of War has awarded approximately $76.6 billion in contracts and contract modifications to General Dynamics Electric Boat and HII‘s Newport News Shipbuilding division to build additional submarines for the Navy’s undersea fleet.

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The Navy said Wednesday DOW called the investment a milestone in the recapitalization of the Navy’s undersea forces and the U.S. nuclear triad.

What Is the Scope of the Contract Awards?

The $76.6 billion package funds five additional Columbia-class submarines awarded to GDEB in Groton, Connecticut, and nine additional Virginia-class submarines spanning fiscal years 2025 through 2029, awarded jointly to GDEB and HII’s NNS division in Newport News, Virginia. The total also includes funding for shipyard infrastructure.

In March, the Navy awarded GDEB a $15.4 billion contract modification to support continued work on the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program.

Within the Virginia-class program, HII said NNS will serve as the delivery yard for six of the planned submarines. Under the Columbia-class program, the HII shipbuilding division will construct and deliver six module sections per submarine.

With the new awards, the Navy now has seven Columbia-class submarines under contract. The Virginia-class fleet stands at 26 operational submarines, with 23 more planned for construction.

What Did DOW & HII Officials Say About the Awards?

Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, director of submarine programs, said the investment reinforces the department’s commitment to undersea superiority and said it would help the Navy continue delivering what he called “the world’s most lethal, survivable and resilient combat platform.”

Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, tied the awards to the department’s broader acquisition overhaul, noting the achievement reflects a milestone in the department’s “defense acquisition transformation.”

NNS President Kari Wilkinson said the contracts give the shipbuilding industrial base an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to building the submarines that protect the nation.

What Is the Columbia-Class Submarine?

The Columbia-class is a ballistic missile submarine that serves as the most survivable leg of the nuclear triad and remains the Pentagon’s top acquisition priority. It is designed to provide a sea-based strategic deterrent in support of U.S. Strategic Command’s requirements.

What Is the Virginia-Class Submarine?

The Virginia-class is a fast-attack submarine built for stealth, heavy payload strike capability and multidomain operations. It serves as the Navy’s premier tactical strike and multimission platform, supporting continuous undersea dominance alongside the Columbia-class fleet.