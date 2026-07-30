CORAS has entered into a OneGov agreement with the General Services Administration to offer marked-down prices of its GARY agentic AI

The agreement aims to encourage federal agencies to adopt AI to speed up administrative and mission-specific tasks

Federal customers can avail themselves of the GARY Execute platform for up to 40 percent off, and GARY Insight for up to 80 percent off

The General Services Administration revealed Tuesday that it has entered into a new OneGov agreement with CORAS, an agentic artificial intelligence provider, aimed at speeding AI adoption across federal agencies and helping them offload repetitive administrative work that slows mission execution.

The agreement gives agencies up-to-80-percent discounted entry to agentic AI tools for reporting, analytics and workflow automation.

Which CORAS Platforms Are Involved in the Deal?

At the heart of the offering is GARY, an agentic AI orchestrator built into CORAS’ platform, which holds FedRAMP High and Impact Level 5/6 authorizations. GARY is designed to convert plain-language requests into finished work products by coordinating a network of specialized digital agents, with human staff reviewing outputs at each stage of the process.

The platform also includes a feature called App Factory, which CORAS says lets agencies stand up mission-specific applications within days, unlike the six-to-twelve-month timelines typical of conventional custom software development.

Dan Naselius, president and chief technology officer of CORAS, said the platform is built to keep humans in control of AI-driven output. “Gary runs a governed digital workforce that takes the manual analysis, reporting, and paperwork off people’s desks and executes it under human-authored rules, with a person approving every result and a full audit trail behind it,” Naselius said.

What Are the Benefits of the Agreement to Federal Customers?

Federal customers can choose between two discounted CORAS product lines under the agreement. GARY Insight, offered at 80 percent off, provides agentic reporting and ETL functionality, advanced analytics, dashboard creation, and entry to the CORAS agent catalog.

GARY Execute, discounted 40 percent, gives agencies access to agentic workflow tools, orchestration capabilities, enterprise-level decision support, and AI configuration assistance.

Both discounts remain in effect through Sept. 30, 2027, and can be accessed through GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule under the OneGov Strategy.