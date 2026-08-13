A collaboration between a U.S. Army innovation outpost and the DEVCOM research lab has yielded new soldier-driven capabilities

The partnership is between LTG James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost and the Army Research Laboratory Catalyst Pathfinder Program

The JIOP and the program aim to accelerate the transition of soldier-proposed innovations into military adoption

The U.S. Army’s LTG James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost, or JIOP, is compressing the timeline between a soldier’s idea and a fielded capability, delivering several equipment capabilities to the XVIII Airborne Corps through a partnership with the Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Laboratory Catalyst Pathfinder program, according to the U.S. Army DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory Public Affairs Office.

Since 2025, the JIOP has been working to resolve the operational challenges of the XVIII Airborne Corps. The outpost operates within the Army’s Pathway for Innovation and Technology, a hub that coordinates multiple innovation organizations across the service.

The Catalyst Pathfinder program, alongside the Civil Military Innovation Institute, helps manage technology development emerging from Corps-level and division-level Design, Innovation, Research and Technology Labs. The program designs and analyzes potential technologies, identifies transition partners, and delivers scientific assessments throughout development, while the JIOP supplies funding within the same year of execution to keep projects moving without delay.

What Technologies Has the JIOP Recently Fielded?

Three soldier-driven projects illustrate the model’s output to date. One of them is the Kraken Actuator Protection System, a low-cost sensor and actuator system that allows a single soldier operating from a Common Bridge Transporter cab to launch rafts and bays into a waterway. The system replaces a manual process that previously required four to five personnel stationed at exposed launch sites, reducing risk during wet gap crossing operations. The JIOP has since developed a transition plan with DEVCOM and Program Manager Bridging to move KAPS toward broader adoption.

The outpost has also addressed a longstanding limitation in airborne logistics by redesigning the standard drone transport case into a 3D-printed modular case with interchangeable inserts that cuts volume and weight while accommodating multiple small drone platforms. After Catalyst Pathfinder worked with an industry partner to refine the design, the JIOP procured and delivered 130 additional units to units in the field.

A third technology, the Vehicle-Integrated Camouflage System, is a bolt-on system that attaches to vehicles through existing mounting points, giving units a more consistent and efficient way to deploy camouflage netting without permanent modifications. Following validation with soldiers, the JIOP acquired additional systems for armored multi-purpose vehicles.

What Are the Next Steps for the JIOP-Catalyst Pathfinder Collaboration?

The JIOP model is beginning to extend past its original scope. Similar innovation concepts are now being built out with I Corps and III Corps, both of which are expected to use the Catalyst Pathfinder software platform that lets soldiers submit problem statements and connect directly with a innovation pathway.

Meanwhile, the Catalyst Pathfinder team intends to deepen its collaboration with the Pathway for Innovation and Technology to formalize an accelerated technology transition process. That effort will include exploring novel acquisition pathways and building broader awareness of the initiative across the Army’s technology research communities.