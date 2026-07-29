John Cremins has joined the Navy as deputy under secretary

Cremins brings a background as a Navy SEAL officer and defense technology executive

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao will keynote the 2026 Navy Summit

The Department of the Navy has appointed John Cremins, a former Navy SEAL officer, as deputy under secretary for intelligence and security.

The department said Tuesday that Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao directed the appointment.

Cao will keynote the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. The event will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss open-source intelligence, analytics, artificial intelligence, digital engineering, unmanned systems, network modernization and other priorities shaping the future of naval readiness. Register today to secure a seat at this event.

What Did Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao Say About Cremins’ Appointment?

“Mr. Cremins’ extensive background and unparalleled expertise overseeing sensitive projects vital to national security across traditional and emergent domains have provided him with a unique skillset that will position the Department of the Navy to excel in a new era of warfighting,” said Cao, a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

What Are Cremins’ Responsibilities as Navy Deputy Under Secretary?

In his new role, Cremins will serve as the principal civilian adviser to the under secretary of the Navy on policy, oversight and resourcing matters spanning intelligence and intelligence-related activities, special operations and irregular warfare, security, and sensitive activities.

He is expected to leverage his special operations background and private-sector technology leadership to identify and address vulnerabilities across the department while leading efforts to modernize intelligence and counterintelligence policy in response to evolving threats.

“It is a profound honor to return to the Department of the Navy to serve as Deputy Under Secretary for Intelligence and Security,” Cremins said. “In an era of rapidly evolving global threats, the protection of our critical assets and the modernization of our intelligence capabilities are paramount. I look forward to working with Acting Secretary Cao and the incredible professionals across the Fleet to ensure our forces maintain the decisive advantage necessary to secure American maritime dominance.”

Who Is John Cremins?

Cremins is a defense technology executive and former U.S. Navy SEAL officer with a background in mission-critical communications and national security software.

He most recently served as CEO of a defense technology company supporting the Department of War, the intelligence community and federal law enforcement agencies.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he also served as a general manager at DTC, a Codan company. His industry career included leadership roles at several firms, including Adept Mission Solutions, Squarehead Technology, Creative Radicals and Cobham.

Cremins is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University.