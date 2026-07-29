Paul Kearns will retire as Argonne National Laboratory director after nearly 10 years

UChicago Argonne, LLC will search internationally for Argonne’s next director

Kearns oversaw Aurora’s launch, an APS upgrade and Argonne’s Genesis Mission role

Paul Kearns , director of Argonne National Laboratory, will retire effective on March 31, 2027, after nearly a decade leading the U.S. Department of Energy research institution, the lab said Monday.

Kearns called serving as Argonne’s director “a true honor and a privilege,” crediting the laboratory’s researchers, engineers and operations professionals for its success. He said he is proud of the facility upgrades and daily discoveries achieved during his tenure, adding that Argonne’s people have always driven its exceptional work forward.

What Milestones Did Argonne Achieve Under Kearns’ Leadership?

Kearns’ tenure included several major milestones for the laboratory. The Advanced Photon Source became the brightest synchrotron X-ray light source in the world following an upgrade, supporting research in energy, microelectronics, engineering, public health and national security. Argonne also deployed Aurora in 2025, one of the world’s first exascale supercomputers, and launched Q-NEXT, one of five DOE national quantum information science research centers, which was renewed for a second five-year term last year.

Under Kearns, Argonne expanded its role in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing research, positioning the lab as a key contributor to the DOE’s Genesis Mission . The laboratory also grew its work in battery and energy storage technology, advanced nuclear energy, materials science, critical materials research, accelerator science, physics and chemistry.

Who Will Succeed Kearns?

UChicago Argonne, LLC will lead the search for Kearns’ replacement, though the organization has not named an interim director. Paul Alivisatos, University of Chicago president and chair of the UChicago Argonne, LLC Board of Directors, called Kearns “an exceptional steward” of Argonne and credited him with strengthening the lab’s national and global standing.

Who Is Paul Kearns?

Kearns joined Argonne in 2010 as chief operations officer before being named laboratory director in 2017, bringing more than three decades of experience managing DOE research enterprises. A biologist by training, he holds a doctorate and master’s degrees in bionucleonics and a bachelor’s degree in natural resources and environmental sciences from Purdue University, which honored him with its Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2022.