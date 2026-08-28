Kyle Schutt will succeed Antoine McCord as DHS CIO in an acting capacity

Schutt will also lead the Office of Biometric Identity Management

He is an alumnus of DOGE

The Department of Homeland Security has named former Department of Government Efficiency affiliate Kyle Schutt as acting chief information officer , with the appointment set to take effect Aug. 31, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Under Secretary for Management Brian Cavanaugh announced Schutt’s appointment in an email to DHS management directorate staff. Schutt will also serve as director of the Office of Biometric Identity Management, a role held by outgoing CIO Antoine McCord.

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According to Cavanaugh, Schutt brings deep expertise and a strong understanding of the department’s technology priorities.

“I am grateful for his willingness to step into this important role and am confident in his leadership as OCIO and OBIM continue their critical work to modernize DHS systems and deliver resilient technology solutions across the enterprise,” said Cavanaugh.

Who Is Kyle Schutt?

Prior to his appointment, Schutt was a member of the DOGE team , working with the reform agency starting in early 2025 through its dissolution in July 2026. During that time, he served in various positions at DHS, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. According to depositions in a lawsuit challenging FEMA staffing cuts, Schutt, as part of DOGE, helped gather data used to cancel grants and shape other spending decisions at FEMA.

A software engineer, Schutt previously served as chief technology officer at Revv, an online fundraising platform. He also helped develop the Republican Party’s fundraising platform WinRed.

What Did McCord Accomplish as DHS CIO?

McCord led the reorganization of the CIO office, consolidated enterprise IT contracting and advanced enterprise AI deployments. He also established a DHS “data fabric” and strengthened the CIO’s role in selecting component CIOs. Cavanaugh noted McCord’s strategic vision and lasting impact, highlighting his efforts to modernize systems and ensure continuity of government communications.