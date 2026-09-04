The Navy has completed migrating personnel records to a secure cloud environment

The migration advances Project THETIS, the Navy’s HR modernization framework

Moving off legacy infrastructure reduces technical debt and improves resilience

Navy Personnel Command said Thursday that it has completed the migration of critical personnel and promotion records from the Millington Data Center to a secure cloud environment, establishing infrastructure to support the service’s broader human resources modernization effort.

The migration advances Project THETIS, a framework led by Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko to move the U.S. Navy away from legacy personnel systems toward a more integrated digital environment for sailors, civilians and leaders.

What Systems Were Included in the Migration?

The effort brought together personnel systems and information technology teams from MyNavy HR Personnel Systems Management, Navy Personnel Command, MyNavy HR IT Solutions and Navy Information Warfare Systems Atlantic.

“This is the first step of a broader shift in how the Navy approaches modernization,” Czerewko said. He said the effort is intended to create an ecosystem that is secure, resilient and focused on Fleet needs.

Kirstin Riesbeck , director of MyNavy HR Personnel Systems Management, credited the teams involved in completing the migration.

“I am incredibly proud of the tremendous work by everyone who helped make this a reality,” Riesbeck said.

What Potential Benefits Does the Cloud Migration Provide?

The new architecture is designed to strengthen protection of sensitive personnel information through identity validation, controlled access, encryption and improved visibility.

Moving critical infrastructure away from a single aging facility also is expected to improve resilience during disruptions and reduce the costs associated with maintaining legacy hardware and facilities.

“The successful completion of the MDC migration is an important milestone in how we modernize the way MyNavy HR supports the warfighter and the Fleet,” said Capt. Chris Gahl, program manager for MyNavy HR IT Solutions.

Gahl said the migration establishes a more secure and integrated foundation for delivering future personnel capabilities and supporting Navy readiness.