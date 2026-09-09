TMF has expanded its board with four new members

New members bring CIO-level leadership from agencies such as EPA and DOJ

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI adoption, federal shared services and more

The Technology Modernization Fund has named four new members to the TMF Board , FedScoop reported Thursday.

As TMF continues to expand its role in supporting federal technology modernization, agencies across government are weighing how emerging tools like AI can further those efforts. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will bring together government and industry leaders, including representatives from the Labor Department, GSA, OPM and the Department of the Interior, to discuss AI adoption, federal shared services, digital labor, trusted information-sharing and more. Book your spot now to gain firsthand insights from leaders shaping federal civilian modernization priorities.

The board reviews and approves government modernization projects for funding, tracks the progress of those investments and provides subject-matter expertise to participating agencies.

Who Are the 4 New TMF Board Members?

Carter Farmer , chief information officer at the Environmental Protection Agency

, chief information officer at the Environmental Protection Agency Nikki Collier , CIO and deputy assistant attorney general at the Department of Justice

, CIO and deputy assistant attorney general at the Department of Justice Thomas Flagg , deputy federal CIO at the Office of Management and Budget

, deputy federal CIO at the Office of Management and Budget Jeffrey Post, a senior adviser at the General Services Administration

According to FedScoop, Farmer has joined the TMF Board as a full voting member, while Collier, Flagg and Post have joined as alternate members, who cast votes when needed to reach quorum.

What Did TMF’s Acting Director Say About What’s Ahead?

TMF Acting Executive Director Jessie Posilkin recently previewed the board changes, along with upcoming fiscal 2025 savings and value-return figures, and a new round of TMF investments expected to be announced later this month. Posilkin described the pipeline of new projects as consistent with the fund’s past work.

She also indicated that TMF may incorporate AI coding tools and noted that at least one agency is examining how to responsibly expand its use of agentic AI.

How Has the TMF Board Supported Recent Modernization Efforts?

The board’s expanded membership comes as the fund continues to back a range of agency modernization initiatives. TMF recently called for proposals focused on federal AI permitting efforts , inviting agencies to pursue projects that streamline permitting processes through AI adoption. The fund has also financed the Office of Personnel Management’s Enterprise Human Resources Integration modernization effort and awarded the Federal Trade Commission a grant to enhance its data processing capabilities through an AI-powered, cloud-based analytics platform.