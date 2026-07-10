Two TMF proposal calls focus on permitting and AI

Project submissions close July 24

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The Technology Modernization Fund has launched two calls for proposals, inviting federal agencies to seek funding for projects that advance permitting technology modernization and the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence.

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TMF said initial project proposals submitted by July 24 may be considered for selection and announcement by Sept. 30.

The funding opportunity aligns with two priority areas: Speeding and Scaling 21st-Century Permitting and Advancing American AI in Agencies. While the calls highlight those focus areas, the fund said agencies may also submit proposals addressing other modernization priorities.

What Does the Permitting Technology Proposal Call Cover?

TMF is seeking high-impact, shovel-ready projects that help agencies implement their permitting technology action plans in support of the president’s memorandum on updating permitting technology. Proposal reviews will be coordinated by the Council on Environmental Quality, the Office of Management and Budget and the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council.

TMF said funding may support projects such as:

Data modernization to improve interoperability and information sharing

Modular core systems and legacy system integration or modernization

Middleware to improve workflow productivity across agencies

Front-end tools that strengthen case management, transparency and permitting timelines

The fund said it is particularly interested in proposals that complement existing permitting investments while accelerating implementation.

What Projects Is TMF Seeking for Federal AI Adoption?

The second solicitation seeks projects that accelerate agency adoption and implementation of current and emerging AI capabilities. Proposed efforts may prepare agency data and infrastructure for AI, pilot new AI applications or deploy secure AI tools at enterprise scale.

TMF grouped eligible proposals into three tracks:

Prepare: Build AI-ready data, infrastructure and translation layers

Build AI-ready data, infrastructure and translation layers Pilot: Test emerging AI tools and governance approaches using federal-scale use cases

Test emerging AI tools and governance approaches using federal-scale use cases Produce: Deploy and scale generative AI capabilities across agency operations

According to the fund, competitive proposals should also incorporate modern development practices, leverage existing federal AI resources and establish governance that promotes both innovation and security.

What Did TMF’s Jessie Posilkin Say About the Call for Proposals?

In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, TMF Acting Executive Director Jessie Posilkin said the fund is being “explicit” about supporting two priorities: permitting modernization and the “fast and responsible adoption of generative AI.” She said the initiative builds on TMF investments in cloud, security and automation while helping agencies address emerging modernization needs.

Posilkin also highlighted the limited timeframe for the initiative, writing, “This call is moving fast, partly out of necessity. We have a very narrow window between now and September 30, when our authorization to make new investments ends (absent congressional action, of course…). With more time, we could do even more — but we’ll meet as much of the agency need as we can, while we can.”