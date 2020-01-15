Lockheed Martin Ships JCSAT-17 Satellite to Launch Site; Guy Beutelschies Quoted

Lockheed Martin has shipped its third JCSAT-17 satellite to French Guiana for launch on an Ariane V rocket, the company announced on Wednesday. The satellite will provide flexible mobile communication services to Japan and the surrounding region.

"Following two successful launches of LM 2100 commercial communications satellites, Lockheed Martin is proud to deliver JCSAT-17 to SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SJC), which will add a tremendous amount of new connectivity for users in Japan," said Guy Beutelschies, Lockheed Martin's vice president for Communication Satellite Solutions.

The JCSAT-17 is the first Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) communications satellite. The new MMS has been developed from the modernized LM 2100 and includes 26 innovations that make the satellite more powerful, flexible and versatile in orbit.

The LM 2100 base has been optimized for high-power missions. The base utilizes the strong history of more than 100 A2100 spacecrafts. The platform has been enhanced through signiﬁcant investments to deliver more power and ﬂexibility at a lower cost and faster time to market.

Lockheed Martin has added a reprogrammable mission processor to the LM 2100 base, which will add flexibility as mission needs change. The satellite has incorporated s-band and C-band transponders and an 18m mesh reflector, assuring continuous communication during high-volume events.

The satellite also features robust Ku-band connectivity. JCSAT-17 is the eighth satellite built by Lockheed Martin for SJC, beginning with NSAT-110, JCSAT-9 through JCSAT-13 and JCSAT-110R. The company has also begun to manufacture an additional 5 modernized LM 2100 based satellites for commercial and government customers.

"This satellite will help grow Japan's advanced economy by adding new options for mobility, bandwidth where it's needed, and reliable connections," Beutelschies concluded.

