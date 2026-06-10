Chris Manning has been named capability program executive for intelligence and spectrum warfare

He will oversee the Army’s intelligence and spectrum warfare acquisition organization

Manning has succeeded Kevin Chaney, who will serve as deputy PAE for maneuver air

Chris Manning has been named capability program executive for intelligence and spectrum warfare , or CPE ISW. He succeeded Brig. Gen. Kevin Chaney, during a change-of-charter ceremony held on June 9 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the Army said Tuesday.

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What Will Chris Manning Oversee?

In his new role, Manning will lead the CPE ISW office and its portfolio of more than 80 programs covering intelligence, cyber, electronic warfare and sensing technologies. He will help ensure the delivery of critical capabilities to soldiers.

What Experience Does Manning Bring to CPE ISW?

Manning most recently served as deputy portfolio acquisition executive, or PAE, for command and control and counter-command and control, as well as deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology. He advised senior leaders on resource optimization and efforts to more efficiently meet warfighter requirements.

His appointment marks a return to an organization where he previously supported global positioning systems and positioning, navigation and timing programs and helped establish the first Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors, or PEO IEW&S, project management office presence at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

What Did Kevin Chaney Accomplish?

During his tenure, Chaney led the organization’s transition from PEO IEW&S to CPE ISW and advanced several modernization initiatives. These included the adoption of commercial solutions openings, integration of capabilities into the Army’s Next Generation Command and Control architecture and progress on programs such as the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node. Under Chaney’s leadership, CPE ISW also launched the Electromagnetic Warfare Rapid Integration System, or ERIS, program. Chaney will next serve as deputy PAE for maneuver air.