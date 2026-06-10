DOE has released the finalized Fusion Science and Technology Roadmap

The roadmap is aimed at accelerating fusion energy development and commercialization

More than 800 experts from industry, academia and national labs contributed to the plan

The Department of Energy has finalized its Fusion Science and Technology Roadmap , a national strategy to accelerate the development and commercialization of fusion energy.

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What Is the Fusion Science and Technology Roadmap?

The DOE said Tuesday the roadmap establishes a unified strategy built around three drivers: building infrastructure to close materials and technology gaps, innovating through advanced research and computing, and growing the fusion ecosystem through partnerships, supply chain development and workforce expansion. The plan incorporates insights from more than 800 experts in industry, academia and national laboratories and serves as a roadmap for addressing the technical and operational gaps affecting fusion pilot plant development.

What Are the Goals of the Fusion Roadmap?

The roadmap is intended to advance the deployment of fusion pilot plants and commercial power systems in the mid-2030s. It consolidates fusion science, technology development, infrastructure, workforce growth and commercialization into a single framework.

“With this roadmap, we now have the clarity, coordination, and sustained commitment needed to turn the promise of fusion into a reality for the American people,” said DOE Under Secretary for Science Darío Gil .

How Will DOE Implement the Strategy?

The roadmap will be executed through the department’s Office of Fusion, which will use artificial intelligence, advanced computing and public-private partnerships to advance fusion research, engineering and commercialization efforts. The Build-Innovate-Grow strategy, supported by more than $10 billion in private investment, aims to expand U.S. supply chain capacity, drive industry growth and accelerate commercial fusion energy development.

How Does the Roadmap Build on Prior DOE Initiatives?