Parsons Wins Position on $427M IDIQ GARDEM Contract for USAF; Kevin Moffatt Quoted

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has awarded Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) a position on a potential seven-year, $427 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for Global Application Research, Development, Engineering, and Maintenance (GARDEM) for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the company announced on Tuesday.

"This effort continues our 20 year partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory of rapidly delivering novel solutions to the forward-deployed warfighter," said Kevin Moffatt, executive vice president of Missile Defense and Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR).

Parsons will perform enhancements, modifications, integration, testing, demonstrations, deployments, maintenance and research and development of GARDEM software baselines. GARDEM’s software baselines had previously been worked on by American Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton, General Dynamics, and Polaris Alpha in a contract awarded in Sept. 2019.

The company will also be tasked with activities supporting the functional and technical requirements of the USAF, Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community and other unspecified federal agencies. These activities will include operations, maintenance, research and development as well as procurement activities.

GARDEM could see additional work in system design, installation and sustainment (hardware and software); rapid prototyping; software development; simulations, functional test and evaluation analyses; technology transition and integration; and program management on an order-by-order basis.

Parsons is currently contracted with the service branch's Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), Sustainment, Restoration and Modernization Services (SATOC) and the Air Force Personnel Center/Air Force Services.

About Parsons Corporation

