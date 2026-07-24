The list names 130 academic and research entities across China, Russia and Iran

DOW said the flagged institutions engage in activities that risk federally funded research

It urged U.S. researchers and industry to use strict caution before collaborating or sharing data with any listed institution

The Department of War has published its fiscal 2025 update to a list of foreign institutions that engage in problematic activities, naming 130 academic and research entities in China, Russia and Iran. The department released the list Thursday under a provision of the fiscal 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.

DOW said the named institutions have been confirmed to engage in activities that raise the risk of federally funded research being misappropriated and exploited for adversarial government interference. Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering and a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, framed the update as part of a broader push to guard national security and scientific integrity.

What Does the Section 1286 List Require of Researchers?

The list is mandated by Section 1286 of the fiscal 2019 NDAA, which directs the department to flag foreign institutions tied to unauthorized technology transfer. The department urged domestic researchers, academic institutions and industry partners to exercise strict caution before pursuing collaboration, funding or data-sharing with any listed institution. It said it will refresh the list at least annually, or more often as intelligence and threat assessments warrant.

How Does the List Fit DOW’s Research Security Push?

Michael has issued directives in recent months that impose tougher requirements for protecting fundamental research from foreign influence and intellectual property theft. The list update follows that line of policy. The Section 1286 list has grown as a research-security tool since the department began publishing under the provision, with earlier updates issued in 2023 and 2024 identifying problematic foreign institutions and talent programs. The fiscal 2025 list is posted on the department’s chief technology officer website.