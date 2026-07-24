U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has appointed Brig. Gen. Joshua Williams as the DAF portfolio acquisition executive for C3BM

Williams will replace Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, who was promoted to commander of the AFLCMC

Williams previously served as PAE of the cyber and networks directorate at Hanscom Air Force Base

The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center announced Thursday that it has chosen Brig. Gen. Joshua Williams to serve as the next Department of the Air Force portfolio acquisition executive for command, control, communications and battle management.

The appointment, which takes affect on August 3, was decided by William Bailey, performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics.

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What Are Williams’ New Responsibilities?

Williams succeeds Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, who will depart the position to take command of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. A change of leadership ceremony marking the C3BM transition is being planned for later this summer.

As the new PAE, Williams will oversee more than 50 programs of record that support the Department of the Air Force Battle Network, which links sensors, effectors and decision-makers to enable faster decision cycles and stronger situational awareness across the force.

What Is Williams’ Career Background?

Williams joins C3BM with a deep background in technical leadership and large-scale program management. Prior to the appointment, he was portfolio acquisition executive for the cyber and networks directorate at Hanscom Air Force Base. in Massachusetts. In that role, he oversaw cyberspace, communications and cryptologic network capabilities valued at $20 billion.

Williams served from 2022 to 2025 as program executive officer for the intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and special operations forces directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. In that capacity, he directed acquisition execution related to the development, production, testing, modification, fielding and sustainment of Air Force ISR and special operations forces platforms and associated subsystems.