HHS Gives $100M to Support COVID-19 Health Care

Nichols Martin March 25, 2020 News, Press Releases

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is investing $100 million in health care efforts that aim to address the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The funds would help the National Special Pathogen System apply a response infrastructure previously used to address the Ebola virus, HHS said Tuesday.

The National Special Pathogen System leverages regional treatment centers, hospital associations and the National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center that holds a range of pathogen treatment resources.

The effort will also receive help from participants of the HHS Hospital Preparedness Program that awards grants to support public health systems.

"We cannot beat the COVID-19 pandemic without getting America's healthcare workers the training and resources they need to respond to this novel threat, and these funds secured from Congress by President Trump will help make that happen," said Alex Azar, HHS secretary.

HHS pursues the effort in compliance with the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.

