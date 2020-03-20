Navy Concludes Dev’t Test of New Mid-Band Jammer

The U.S. Navy trialed the performance of its Raytheon-made, mid-band jammer prototype in a three-month testing period.

Engineering development models of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band demonstrated basic functions and data collection of electromagnetic environmental effects in an anechoic chamber, Naval Air Systems Command said Thursday.

Tests took place at Naval Air Station Patuxent River's Air Combat Environmental Test and Evaluation Facility in Maryland.

EA-18G Growler aircraft would use the dual pod NGJ-MB system to perform electronic attack while airborne.

“Data captured during this period not only supports our initial flight clearance, but also provided lessons learned that will benefit the entire NGJ-MB test program moving forward," said Capt. Michael Orr, program manager for airborne electronic attack systems at the Navy.

The service branch plans to begin flight tests of the system with the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron in spring this year.