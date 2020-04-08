Amyx Provides Support to Federal Agencies to Enable COVID-19 Response; Satya Akula Quoted

Amyx has announced new initiatives to help in the global effort to maintain the spreading of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) by supporting front-line response agencies, enabling the procurement of critical medical supplies and supporting the military’s urgent and critical medical response activities, the company announced on Tuesday.

“These are just a few instances of the support that we are delivering – we’re also providing cybersecurity and information services, data analytics and decision support tools, as well as technical and professional services subject matter experts in a coordinated effort to respond to and manage the impacts of the pandemic,” said Satya Akula, president and CEO of Amyx, Inc.

Amyx has provided daily operational support to the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) by developing real-time status of COVID-19 impacts to the government’s supply chain operations.

The company has used visualization tools and an internal SharePoint instance to enable situational awareness and collaboration for the Operational Planning Team. Amyx Geographic Information System (GIS) developers have also begun development of a Common Operating Picture (COP).

COP will utilize customized dashboards for critical COVID-19 response activities, including embedded data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Department of Transportation (DOT), Johns Hopkins, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and governmental agencies.

Amyx is also actively helping the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) respond to urgent requests for ventilators and associated accessory items. Amyx has configured DLA web applications and data extracts to provide improved visibility into sources of supply and pricing data for ordering urgently needed medical assets.

The company will also continue its support of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and the Military Health System (MHS). Amyx will provide expedited acquisition support to executing contracts and procurements to enable DoD’s COVID-19 response operations.

The Amyx Support Agreements Team has created Memorandums of Agreement with academic and DoD partners for the development and operation of forecasting models for producing accurate weekly, probabilistic forecasts of COVID-19 for Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs).

“The entire Amyx team is committed to partnering with federal, civilian and defense agencies as we grapple with this crisis. I’m proud of each Amyx employee and their hard work and tremendous dedication,” added Akula.