CentralSquare Provides Complementary Software Products to Assist Public Safety Agencies With COVID-19 Response; David Zolet Quoted

CentralSquare Technologies will provide complimentary use of select software solutions to its more than 5,000 public safety customers across the nation in support of national emergency response around the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced on Tuesday.

“It is a privilege to serve our customers who are on the frontlines battling a global pandemic,” said Dave Zolet, CEO of CentralSquare and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “Offering our relevant products on a complimentary basis is just one way we can help our first responders in this time of need.”

CentralSquare customers will provide the frontlines of responding to an unprecedented public health emergency. The company will offer complimentary access to key software applications to help reduce person-to-person interactions, enable agencies to share resources more easily and allow personnel to work from remote and offsite locations to responder customers.

The company’s software applications will continue to be offered on a complimentary basis through December 1, 2020. The offerings will include citizen reporting, utilizing CentralSquare P2C to enable the public to communicate directly with their law enforcement agencies and reduce face-to-face interactions.

CentralSquare will also supply field ops and freedom, which are mobile applications that enable personnel to work from remote and offsite locations, minimizing person-to-person exposure, and Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS).

DEMS and video camera data aggregation will provide officers, investigators and attorneys to use video from city or privately owned surveillance cameras to conduct investigations. Customers on any CentralSquare public safety software product will be offered online citizen reporting with no services or hosting fees.

Depending on the customer’s current software deployment, complimentary use of the mobile application covers license additions or entirely new implementations. DEMS and video camera data aggregation will be offered free of charge to customers who have qualifying systems.

In addition to these product offerings, CentralSquare will offer free training to help customers rapidly adapt their systems in lieu of COVID-19. An on-demand video library, including 911 call-taking training videos to help ramp up new team members, will be available for customers to help optimize their emergency response during the pandemic.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America.

Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America.