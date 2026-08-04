Trump has nominated Army Lt. Gen. Francisco Lozano for a dual acquisition leadership post

Lozano currently serves as director of RCCTO

The 2026 Navy Summit will explore AI, autonomous systems and more

President Donald Trump has nominated U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Francisco Lozano to serve in a dual role as portfolio acquisition executive for fires and director of the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, or RCCTO, at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

As Army leaders take on expanded acquisition responsibilities to speed up the delivery of critical capabilities, the Navy is charting a similar course toward faster, more integrated modernization. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 will bring together senior military and industry leaders to discuss AI, digital engineering, autonomous platforms and other priorities shaping the future of naval readiness. Register today to secure your seat at this premier event.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 awardee, announced Lozano’s nomination on Monday, along with several other general officer moves.

Who Is Lt. Gen. Francisco Lozano?

Lozano is an Army lieutenant general and acquisition professional who currently serves as director of RCCTO within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology at Redstone Arsenal, a post he has held since November 2025.

He previously served as program executive officer for the Program Executive Office Missiles and Space at Redstone Arsenal from August 2022 to November 2025.

What Is PAE Fires?

PAE Fires is one of the Army’s core modernization enterprises, tasked with delivering the service’s fires capabilities, including long-range precision fires, hypersonic weapons, integrated air and missile defense, counter-unmanned aircraft systems and related command-and-control networks.

The organization falls under the Army’s portfolio acquisition executive model, which aims to speed up acquisition by integrating weapons, sensors and networks into joint- and coalition-ready systems rather than managing them separately. PAE Fires is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, and manages 62 programs of record.

In late July, PAE Fires launched “Reveille Forge,” an integrated development environment at Redstone Arsenal that aims to accelerate the integration and delivery of new capabilities to the force.