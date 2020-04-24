GSA’s David Shive Named Vice-Chair of Federal CIO Council

David Shive, chief information officer of the General Services Administration, has been appointed the serve as the Federal CIO Council's vice-chair. He will succeed Joe Klimavicz who retired as the Department of Justice's CIO two months ago, the council said Wednesday.

Shive will contribute to the oversight of council activities and support President Donald Trump's management agenda. The CIO brings five years of council work to the role, with experience as co-chair of the council's services, strategy and infrastructure committee.

The newly appointed vice-chair joined GSA in 2012 as associate CIO for enterprise infrastructure. Prior, he was the CIO of Washington, D.C.