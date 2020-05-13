DARPA Picks Seven Teams for Quantum Processing Effort

Seven teams have been selected to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) drive quantum computing efforts under the first phase of the Optimization with Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum initiative.

The program seeks to develop a hybrid concept that employs classical computing platforms and intermediate-size quantum devices to address gaps in combinatorial optimization, DARPA said Monday. DARPA noted the program could be implemented in electronics manufacturing, protein folding and global logistics management.

ColdQuanta, Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Universities Space Research Association and Presidents and Fellows of Harvard College will test a hybrid computing algorithm to complete a combinatorial optimization issue, while Clemson University, Lehigh University and the University of Tennessee will develop theoretical approaches for a quantum optimization paradigm.

DARPA will select the participants for the program's second phase based on the results of Phase 1.