Trump has tapped William Pulte to serve as acting DNI

Pulte’s appointment follows the resignation of Tulsi Gabbard as DNI

The 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 will examine data, AI, cyber capabilities and more

President Donald Trump has appointed William Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as acting director of national intelligence.

The leadership move comes after Tulsi Gabbard, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, announced her resignation as DNI, citing her husband’s recent diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer. Her resignation will take effect June 30.

The latest leadership change within the U.S. intelligence community comes as intelligence agencies navigate shifting priorities, technological advancements and budget pressures. The Potomac Officers Club will host the 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24, featuring discussions on data, AI, cyber capabilities and secure information-sharing as agencies modernize under tighter budgets. Save your spot now and join the conversation.

What Did Trump Say About William Pulte?

In a Truth Social post announcing Pulte’s appointment, Trump said the FHFA leader has experience managing sensitive matters and overseeing an asset portfolio exceeding $10 trillion at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The president added that Pulte will remain FHFA director and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac while serving as acting DNI.

Who Is William Pulte?

Pulte is the fifth director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Since assuming the role in March 2025, he has been overseeing Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks.

The Northwestern University graduate brings to the position his experience in housing products, homebuilding and community development.

Pulte founded Pulte Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on building and housing products, in 2011, and served on the board of Pulte Homes. He has been recognized for philanthropic efforts through the nonprofit organization Blight Authority and social media-based charitable initiatives.