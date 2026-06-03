The Army’s Project Manager Electromagnetic Warfare and Collection office has outlined several potential acquisition opportunities worth billions of dollars in a recently released FY2027 strategic planning guide, offering industry a glimpse into upcoming requirements spanning electronic warfare, signals intelligence and systems engineering support.

Published May 5, the FY2027 PM EW&C Strategic Planning Guidance identifies four notable contracting opportunities ranging from sustainment support efforts to a multibillion-dollar contract vehicle supporting the Tactical Integrated Ground Suite system of systems.

Those and other Army modernization priorities will be among the topics discussed at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 in Reston, Virginia, where government and industry leaders will examine the technologies, acquisition strategies and operational requirements shaping the service’s future. Make sure your DIB organization is represented; register now.

What Opportunities Did PM EW&C Identify?

The largest opportunity highlighted in the document is the Prototype, Experiment, Production and Sustainment, or PrEPS, contract vehicle. The multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is expected to support design, product improvements, testing and integrated product support activities for the Tactical Integrated Ground Suite portfolio.

Army officials estimate the opportunity could be worth between $1.6 billion and $2.4 billion, with a solicitation expected during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The guidance also identifies a follow-on systems engineering and technical assistance task order valued between $150 million and $250 million. The effort would provide programmatic, engineering, testing, training, integration and business management support services for PM EW&C programs, with a solicitation anticipated in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027.

Which Electronic Warfare and SIGINT Programs Could Drive Future Spending?

The planning guide also highlights a potential opportunity supporting the Modular Electromagnetic Spectrum System, or MEMSS. The capability is designed to provide force protection and freedom of maneuver through radio-frequency-enabled electronic warfare operations. Army estimates place the opportunity’s value between $68 million and $102 million.

Another future requirement involves enterprise-wide sustainment support for the Theater Signals Intelligence System, or TSIGS. The Army expects contractor personnel and management services will be needed to support the program, with a solicitation forecast for the third quarter of fiscal year 2027.

Beyond the specific contracting opportunities, the broader PM EW&C portfolio reflects the Army’s continued focus on spectrum dominance, electronic warfare modernization, tactical SIGINT capabilities and multidomain operations. The strategic planning guide highlights priorities including the Terrestrial Layer System family of capabilities, the Spectrum Situational Awareness System, Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool, Prophet Enhanced and TSIGS.

Emerging Technologies Remain an Area of Interest

It’s worth noting the document outlines several areas where PM EW&C is seeking industry innovation, including artificial intelligence-enabled capabilities, distributed electronic warfare operations, SIGINT and electronic warfare data fusion, low-size-weight-and-power technologies, software-defined networking and advanced sensing capabilities.

How Can Industry Learn More About Army Modernization Priorities?

Many of the themes highlighted in the PM EW&C planning guide will be discussed at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 at the Hyatt Regency Reston in Virginia.

The event will feature keynote addresses from Army leaders including LTG Jeth Rey, deputy chief of staff, G-6; Katie Thompson, deputy executive director of Army Contracting Command–Aberdeen Proving Ground; and Dr. Jeff Waksman, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment.

Panel discussions will examine topics such as commercial technology adoption, battlefield connectivity, mission autonomy, tactical-edge modernization, artificial intelligence, data-driven decision-making and wireless spectrum modernization.

For contractors, technology providers and investors tracking Army acquisition priorities, the PM EW&C forecast offers an early look at potential future requirements while the Army Summit provides an opportunity to hear directly from military and industry leaders shaping the service’s modernization roadmap.

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