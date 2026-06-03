Trump’s new executive order has ordered agencies to prioritize AI-related cybersecurity measures

The EO calls for the establishment of an AI cybersecurity clearinghouse

The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will examine AI, cyber defense and more

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to drive innovation in artificial intelligence to protect critical infrastructure and strengthen the country’s cybersecurity posture.

As federal agencies prepare to implement new AI cybersecurity directives under the executive order, government and industry leaders will continue shaping the future of cyber defense and critical infrastructure protection. The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will bring together senior officials and industry executives to discuss AI, cyber defense, operational capabilities and other strategic priorities. Sign up now for the Nov. 12 event.

The White House said Tuesday the order directs multiple federal agencies to take actions to protect government information systems, support AI cybersecurity innovation and improve collaboration between the government and the private sector.

What Does the Order Require DHS to Do?

Within 30 days, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, acting through the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, must issue binding operational directives and other guidance to prioritize the cyber defense of civilian federal information systems.

The order also directs DHS, through CISA, to create or expand federal programs and cybersecurity services that support AI-enabled defensive tools and facilitate access to cybersecurity tools and services for federal agencies, state and local governments, and critical infrastructure operators.

What Is the AI Cybersecurity Clearinghouse?

Under the EO, the AI cybersecurity clearinghouse will operate in collaboration with AI companies and critical infrastructure operators. Its responsibilities include coordinating software vulnerability scanning efforts, validating vulnerabilities, coordinating remediation activities and prioritizing the distribution of software patches.

The order directs the secretary of the Department of the Treasury, in consultation with other federal cybersecurity leaders, to establish the clearinghouse within 30 days.

The policy also requires the Office of Management and Budget to determine whether existing federal grant programs can support applicants developing advanced AI vulnerability detection capabilities.

What Does the Order Say About Frontier AI Model Development?

Within 60 days, the secretaries of the treasury, the Department of War and DHS, in consultation with other federal officials, must develop and maintain a classified benchmarking process to evaluate the advanced cyber capabilities of AI models.

The process will help determine when an AI system qualifies as a “covered frontier model” under the order.

Federal agencies must also create a voluntary framework that allows AI developers to engage with the government to determine whether models meet the covered frontier model designation, provide the government with access to qualifying models before public release and collaborate on selecting trusted partners for early access.

The order states that nothing in the framework authorizes mandatory licensing, preclearance, or permitting requirements for the development, release, or distribution of frontier models.

How Does the EO Align With Broader Federal AI Initiatives?

The executive order comes as the Trump administration advances a broader AI agenda across government. Recent initiatives include the White House’s AI Action Plan, which focuses on accelerating AI innovation and building American AI infrastructure, and DOW’s AI adoption strategy, which seeks to speed up AI deployment across military operations and reduce bureaucratic barriers to adoption.