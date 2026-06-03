Supriya Ahuja was named acting deputy chief information security officer at DHS

The cybersecurity leader brings extensive experience in risk management, compliance and vulnerability programs

The appointment follows Ahuja’s years of service supporting DHS and ICE cybersecurity operations

Supriya Ahuja has been appointed acting deputy chief information security officer at the Department of Homeland Security, a role she announced in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Ahuja takes on the position after serving as director of cybersecurity risk operations at DHS since November 2025.

The appointment reflects DHS’ ongoing focus on cybersecurity risk management and enterprise security operations. Those efforts, along with broader technology and modernization priorities, are among the key topics at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. Register now!

What Experience Does Supriya Ahuja Bring to the Role?

Ahuja brings approximately two decades of cybersecurity experience spanning federal government and private sector organizations.

She first joined DHS in 2019. Ahuja spent seven years in cybersecurity leadership roles at Immigration and Customs Enforcement and then served as a cybersecurity compliance and risk program manager at DHS before departing in 2021 to lead cybersecurity governance, risk, compliance, vulnerability management and training at ATI.

Upon returning to DHS in 2024, Ahuja served as chief of the Cybersecurity Risk Reporting and Analysis Branch.

Earlier in her career, she held cybersecurity positions at Knowledge Consulting Group and Project Performance Corp., supporting federal agencies through security assessments, authorization processes and compliance programs.

She also worked as a patent examiner focused on cryptography and network security technologies at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she possesses deep experience in cybersecurity risk management, security authorization programs, vulnerability management, continuous monitoring, governance, risk and compliance initiatives, and implementation of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Risk Management Framework.

What Is Ahuja’s Educational Background?

Ahuja earned a master’s degree in cybersecurity from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.