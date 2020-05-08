Home / News / Lisa Hershman Talks DoD’s Potential Restructuring Efforts

Brenda Marie Rivers May 8, 2020

Lisa Hershman, chief management officer (CMO) of the Department of Defense (DoD), said she is “very intrigued” with the DoD’s reorganization plans and that there should be clarifications on the CMO's responsibilities, Defense News reported Thursday.

Hersman told the publication in an interview that she is open to restructuring ideas such as splitting the deputy secretary of defense role into two separate DSDs for strategies and policy as well as resources and management.

“Strengthening responsibilities and authorities and expectations and goals and targets — that’s always a good thing, we should be doing that, always,” she said. “I think the worst-case scenario is reform slows down or starts to slide backwards.”

According to Hershman, her office is working to complete its financial reviews in efforts to reach a goal of $7.7 billion savings this year.

Hershman’s comments come after Mark Esper, the defense secretary and 2020 Wash100 Award winner, expanded CMO authorities to cover budget request development for "fourth estate" agencies.

