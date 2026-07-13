DIU has launched a $5 million competition to accelerate new maritime payload technologies

The Specular MIST Prize Challenge focuses on autonomous containerized systems for manned and unmanned vessels

Selected participants can receive up to $1 million in funding and become eligible for follow-on prototype and procurement opportunities

The Defense Innovation Unit has launched the $5 million Specular MIST Prize Challenge to identify scalable and cost-effective maritime payload technologies for manned and unmanned surface vessels supporting maritime training and operations. DIU said it is conducting the challenge in collaboration with the Department of the Navy Rapid Capabilities Office and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific.

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The competition comes as Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle continues to advocate a “containerized capability campaign” aimed at deploying mission systems that can be integrated into a wide range of maritime platforms.

What Technologies Is DIU Seeking?

According to the solicitation, the initiative aims to accelerate the development and deployment of autonomous, containerized payloads capable of delivering combat power for maritime operations.

The agency is accepting submissions in three lines of effort: threat radar simulators capable of emitting complex S-band signals from moving vessels, active electronic attack systems that deliver adaptive jamming without operator input and passive electronic surveillance tools to process RF environments with cybersecurity protections.

What Are the Details of the Challenge?

The challenge consists of three phases, beginning with white paper and pitch deck submissions due July 22, followed by an at-sea demonstration in Southern California from Sept. 10 to Sept. 25. Winners will be announced Oct. 30.

Companies advancing beyond the proposal stage may receive up to $250,000 to support participation in the demonstration. Vendors selected to advance from the demonstration phase may receive up to $1 million each and become eligible for follow-on prototype agreements, procurement opportunities or additional prize awards.